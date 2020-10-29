EDITOR'S NOTE: The Common Council's annual budget hearing and budget vote are both scheduled for Nov. 18. Information provided by council president Mark Devine earlier today indicating different dates for the hearing and the vote was incorrect.
A public hearing and subsequent vote on the proposed 2021 Lockport city budget is slated for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18.
At Wednesday’s virtual common council work session, council president Mark Devine announced that at next week’s council meeting (Nov. 4), he will sponsor a resolution to officially schedule the public hearing and budget vote on the same date, which is not uncommon.
Mayor Michelle Roman’s proposed 2021 city budget includes a 1.58% property tax rate increase, which translates to about a $25 increase in the tax bill sent for an average city property assessed at $80,000.
No further action on the proposed budget, which projects $24.6 million in spending — about a half million dollars less than a year ago — and a 2021 city tax rate of $18.96 per $1,000 of assessed value. The 2020 tax rate is $18.67.
There is no projected spending increase in the sewer fund; anticipated expenditures come in at about $4 million again in 2021 and the fund balance remains $1.4 million. The water budget shows a $5,000 decrease in expenditures and remains at about $4.3 million.
The proposed 2021 city budget can be viewed at lockportny.gov.
Also on Wednesday, Devine welcomed the newest council member Debra Allport from the Fourth Ward, to her first official council meeting, albeit a work session.
Mayor Michelle Roman recently appointed Allport to replace Kelly Van De Mark, who resigned because she was moving with her young family to the Town of Lockport. The term runs through Dec. 31, 2021.
Also at the meeting, Mike Marino of Nussbaumer & Clark Engineering, the city’s engineering consultant, updated the council on water pump repair work being conducted by Town of Lockport-based Moley Magnetics. A damaged main water distribution pump under the city’s water plant on Suit Street is being inspected. It’s the main one in a five-pump system designed to distribute fresh water throughout the city.
The situation with the main water pump was so serious, just a few months ago city officials discussed the possibility of declaring a state of emergency to expedite repairs.
The city is hoping to offset the unexpected expense by diverting surplus bond funds from the recently completed raw water line project.
