The Lockport City School District continues its search for a superintendent. However, according to Clark Godshall, the superintendent search process facilitator, the time for the public’s participation in that search has ended.
Godshall said on Monday that the public had “extensive” input into the process having participated in the forums held earlier in the school year, but would not be involved in the coming weeks as the school board worked to narrow the field and interview candidates.
“It would jeopardize the process,” Godshall said of any more participation.
Godshall also said that then name of the new superintendent, when he or she is picked by the Lockport Board of Education, would not be released until all negotiations were complete.
Board of Education President Leslie Tobin likened the situation to, “hiring any CEO of any corporation.”
“It is not a public office which is elected by the public and governed by public elections laws,” Tobin wrote Monday. “The employment agreement is between the Superintendent and the Lockport Board of Education.”
Tobin also confirmed that at its past meeting, Lockport’s BOE approved a schedule of possible interviews with candidates in executive sessions between 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday nights were put aside to conduct 6 p.m. superintendent interviews. The meetings are not open to the public.
“While we may not actually need them, the Board of Education must post any special meetings at least 48 hours prior,” Tobin wrote in an email Friday morning. “The district felt it was best practice to create all the possible meetings at the same time in order to fulfill that requirement and cancel if they are not needed.”
Other members of the school board also had no comment or were unavailable to the news of the need for the public’s input.
Trustee Martha Kershaw asked that any press inquiries be directed to Tobin. Trustee Mike Ferraro also responded to a question from this reporter with a question of his own.
“If we haven’t conducted any initial interviews yet, how do you expect us to have any finalist or candidates to pass on to the other part of the process?” he wrote.
Ferraro was answering how he squared this process of hiring a top public official and transparency, when there is no place for the public in the rest of the process of finding that individual and the name of the chosen superintendent would not be released until after negotiations for a contract was made, when he or she was found.
Earlier in the year, the Lockport School District did hold public forums to help mold the search to get the community what it was looking for in a new chief administrator for the school district. While relatively few came to the meetings, the criteria for the BOE’s decision was made clear and it would not need any further input from the school district’s population.
“Godshall has informed you that at this time it is a confidential process and we ask that you please respect that,” Tobin wrote on Monday. “Many of the candidates are currently employed and are eager to step up to the opportunities offered at the Lockport City School District, however, they do not want it disclosed to their current employer that they are seeking employment elsewhere. Please adhere to our personnel policies regarding personnel hiring.”
