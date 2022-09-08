Community input sessions have been scheduled as the search for a new Lockport City School District superintendent is kicked off. Clark Godshall, search consultant and superintendent of Niagara/Orleans BOCES, will act as a moderator at both sessions.
The sessions are scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Lockport High School and 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at Aaron Mossell Jr. High School.
Additional sessions will be scheduled, Godshall said, and they will be held in different areas of the district, rather than just on school property.
“I will go to wherever the people want me to go,” Godshall said.
Godshall said this is the 76th search for a superintendent that he has overseen, and it’s different because of the amount of public input that the Lockport school board wants.
“This is the most public input I’ve ever been asked to gather,” he said.
As Godshall moderates the sessions, school board members will be present and in “listening mode” while staff record residents’ comments.
Questions that Godshall has for the public include whether they want a superintendent with advanced education degrees and/or experience in administration, and whether he should vet someone with knowledge of school finance.
“Should they have been a principal first?” Godshall asked rhetorically. “From these meetings, the board will develop the job description used as they conduct interviews.”
Two online surveys are posted now on the district website (https://lockportschools.org) asking about the essential qualities and/or characteristics of the next superintendent, and the most important strengths and challenges of Lockport that the new superintendent needs to know about.
According to the district’s search timeline: results of the online surveys are to be presented to the school board on Oct. 5; applicant interviews will begin in December; and a new superintendent will be appointed by Jan. 18.
“This is an important search,” Godshall said during the school board’s Wednesday meeting. “This is a plum for Western New York to find a high quality superintendent. I believe there will be a lot of experienced people who will be applying. I expect possibly 10 to 15 high quality applications.”
