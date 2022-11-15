A public hearing to consider overnight parking between April and November will be held at the Common Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall.
For the past year, a temporary moratorium on the enforcement of a parking ban in the City’s Code had been implemented to test the waters over whether such an ordinance could become permanent. Before this time, a special permit had to be procured to park on the street.
The experiment seems to have worked.
“It’s been all positive feedback,” Common Council President Paul Beakman said. “People are really happy about this. It should’ve been done 30 years ago.”
There are restrictions around the proposed amendment of the Lockport Municipal Code. Between Washburn and Transit streets, Main and Walnut streets are exceptions. Also, Transit Street will continue to hold no on-street parking bans between Ruhlmann Road and Main Street, as well as West Avenue, which will continue to have no overnight parking.
There will also be no non-passenger vehicles, boats or RVs included in the policy and any current “no parking” areas will continue with that designation.
Otherwise, the proposal can be summarized to say that between April and November vehicle owners will be allowed to park and not look forward to a ticket if their vehicles are still there between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
“I’m excited because I’ve been championing this for years,” Beakman said. “The winners are the citizenry of Lockport.”
