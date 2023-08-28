The Lockport Comprehensive Plan’s public hearing took place in council chambers at the Lockport Municipality Building on Monday night.
On display outside the council chambers were several informational boards that explained the different aspects of the plan and zoning in different parts of the city that the two steering committees, one for the comprehensive plan and another for zoning code, had put together after a public workshop July 1, 2021.
With that information in hand, the open house was held for residents to deliver community feedback.
Kathy O’Keefe spoke on her zoning at Windsor Village, as did Paul Beakman on Chemical Design’s new property, which is now a part of Zeton Inc. Both of the properties seemed to be zoned incorrectly and were told that the necessary changes would be made.
The plan was passed by the comprehensive plan steering committee after the public hearing. It will also be presented to the city’s planning board, as well as Niagara County Planning Board, before being brought to city’s Common Council.
A piece of the plan is a multi-use designation that also aligns with new zoning districts.
Kevin Foltz of the committee and a member of the zoning board of appeals in the city, said that he hoped that the new plan would eliminate some “red tape” and give residents a more open opportunity to do what they would on their property, without coming to the city’s zoning or planning boards for permission.
“One of the things that I really like about this plan is it makes it easier for people in the city without having to go through a lot of ‘red tape,’ ” he said. “We see people come in with a house that’s in an industrial area and needs approval from a bank to rebuild and they have to come to us for a variance.”
Chief Building Inspector Jason Dool said that the plan has come a long way, but he still felt not everyone had put their input in, largely because not everyone has read it all.
“It’s a 175-page document,” he said. “I think it’s a little more business friendly. More residents will be able to do what they want to do.”
Molly Gaudisoso and John Steinmetz of Colliers Engineering & Design, formerly Bergmann, who provided consultation, also talked a little about the plan after the hearing and vote.
“I think it’s a great document in addressing (current issues) being that its current plan is from 1998,” Gaudisoso said, noting plan is not just for individual decisions, but affects the direction of big items like workforce development.
“What the comprehensive plan has done is package that together in an overall vision that will help guide decision making not just on these individual pieces but also holistically on policy,” she said.
Steinmetz said he was impressed by the way the city was “patiently” developing it plan and that the market was finally bringing to bear what residents had said they wanted all along, which is walkable downtowns.
He said the city would experience the changes within the plan and zoning in spurts.
“It’s never steady,” he said. “First there’s a pause and you accomplish one or two things, then there’s another pause and you might accomplish one big thing.”
