Melody Dixon feels as though the country is in a great state of divide.
The 56-year-old Ransomville resident, who is a registered Republican, said that coming out of the pandemic she'd like to see more unity and a lot less of the in-fighting that has dominated the headlines in recent weeks.
Dixon said the worst thing about the times today is the divisions between people.
“I feel we’re going backwards in time," Dixon said. "Instead of moving forward, we want to try to start fights with everybody. Everybody’s fighting. They’re too busy not being an American. They want to be Democrat or Republican, white or black, gay or straight. They want to be defined instead of just being an American.”
Dixon, who cleaned homes and offices as a self-employed contractor before the pandemic, worked as a delivery driver for InstaCart to earn money during the economic shutdown. She said she saw the shutdown's impacts on many of her friends and neighbors and that she tried to do her part by saving her tips to support local restaurants.
She considers herself lucky to have been able to keep working while so many other Americans lost their jobs or were forced to close their businesses.
“I lucked out being able to do the InstaCart thing, not having to deal with unemployment," she said.
Dixon, the mother of a 25-year-old son, said she voted for Donald Trump for president in 2016 because "there was no way on God's green Earth" that she would have supported the Democrat in the race, Hillary Clinton.
Heading into this year's presidential election, she wonders if she'd be better off writing in "Mickey Mouse."
“There’s some people in Washington that really need to go,” Dixon said.
•••
Julie Obermiller of Barker, a former correspondent for the Lockport Union Sun & Journal, describes herself as a "news junkie." The 69-year-old registered Democrat, who studied speech-language pathology while attending Buffalo State College in the early 1990s, agrees that there's too much division in America these days.
“We are currently in such an us-against-them climate,” Obermiller said. “I’m liberal, because I’m a Democrat, (but) I have some very conservative views. There are a lot of things that Democratic lawmakers push for, I think to pander to bases. … I think everybody should have a job and earn their keep and hand-up, not handouts forever. I don’t always align with that. I have voted Republican, I have voted other (parties). I don’t just push the D-lever, though I am a staunch, staunch Democrat.”
Obermiller said she sees people as people, not as partisans, and hates the assumption that if you are Republican or Democratic, you’re to blame for all the problems in the country.
“It isn’t every Democrat just as it isn’t every Republican,” she said. “As far as voting goes, I would switch if I thought there were somebody Republican — not presidential, that’s for sure — but as far as local politicians if I thought there was a Republican worth voting for, I’d vote that way.”
As for the handling of the pandemic, Obermiller feels as though the country's leaders could have done a better job of thinking plans through before putting them into action. While she said she doesn’t blame Trump for the onset of COVID-19, she is angry to see he’ll never take responsibility for his administration's shortcomings.
“We’ve been through tough times before. … But there has always been a voice of reassurance, there’s always been somebody in charge, somebody that brought us all together," she said.
Obermiller said she is particularly troubled by what she views as Trump's inability to listen to people and his choice to "only hear what he wants to hear." While she acknowledges that it was difficult to imagine anyone being fully prepared for the pandemic and its impacts, she thinks Trump could have taken steps earlier in the process to improve the situation. She cited the decision to shut the nation's borders to Chinese visitors while failing to do the same for European visitors as one of the questionable moves.
“I’m unhappy with the people in the White House who he’s surrounded himself with," she added.
Freelance artist Philip Burke, a registered Democrat who lives in Buffalo, said he believes Trump will struggle to win re-election amid recent events. Given the current crises facing the country, he finds it hard to believe that Trump will receive the usual "knee-jerk" support from Republicans in November.
Burke believes the pandemic’s effects will linger for years regardless of who is in charge.
“We’re basically in a depression of another name,” he said.
The married father of one son said he's definitely voting for Joe Biden in the presidential election.
"I don’t agree with all his politics, but because of the wave behind him, I think it’s definitely Biden,” Burke said. “I think if we just look at four years ago, that what Bernie (Sanders) was talking about was on the fringe, and now it’s mainstream. I just feel the power he (Sanders) has in the party right now, that spirit to move in that direction is a very powerful thing.”
•••
Like Burke, voter Jim Hufnagel of Wilson, said he'll be voting for Democrat Nate McMurray for Congress in November. The 27th Congressional District, which covers some or all of eight counties in western New York, is well recognized as a solid "red" district.
Burke and Hufnagel both say they’ve been taken care of during the pandemic, Burke for his work, paycheck to paycheck, at least, and Hufnagel with unemployment, which he said is “not a handout” as it’s paid into it for years, but they see people coping with hard times and feel there needs to be a change. They both also believe the pandemic isn’t going to just go away.
“If I was the master of the universe, I would make sure everyone wore a mask in public, social distancing and everywhere there’d be hand sanitizer,” Hufnagel said. “If we did those three things, and improved testing, I think we could beat this thing (without closing down the economy). Unfortunately, I think the days of a crowded dining room (are) over.”
Hufnagel, a massage therapist who was laid off during the pandemic, described the Republican Party as the "party of lies and deceit." A registered member of the Green Party, he said he formulated his values and his principles decades ago and current events don’t change what he believes.
“I believe in science and they came to the conclusion that tens of thousands Americans died needlessly because of the delays of the federal government responding to the pandemic," Hufnagel said. "Trump’s base is unwavering. He could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and people still would vote for him.”
Hufnagel is a past supporter of President Obama, for whom he traveled out of state to campaign.
“I think Trump undermined the message that was sent out from the very beginning, saying it was a Chinese hoax, downplaying the measures people had to take, telling people it was going to be over with in a couple of weeks,” he said. “That’s the messaging, and lack of leadership. On the other side, there’s been other pandemics. SARS, MERS, and we should’ve been prepared. Obama left a plan on how to deal with a pandemic, and left supplies and left everything, and ... all of those efforts were diminished.”
Hufnagel believes it will take at least two years for the economy to return to where it was in March. He does not think the economic shutdown in response to COVID-19 was overblown or unnecessary.
“I think we’re reopening a little too fast for my taste,” Hufnagel said.
•••
This year has been particularly difficult for voter Susan Ford, 70, of Niagara Falls. Ford retired from nursing after 52 years in the field and her husband died in January, before the pandemic set in. The grandmother of four thinks the federal government should have done a lot more, a lot sooner, to navigate the challenges posed by the pandemic, but overall, she says, recent crises in America have not had much of an impact on her political views.
"They're pretty much unchanged. Just because I'm a Democrat doesn't mean I don't vote Republican if things are right," she said.
Ford, who said she supported stay-at-home orders to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, is not expecting to see the economy begin to rebound until at least next year.
"I can't see it being quick. Even if things are opening up, it's what, 25, 50 percent?" she said.
Ford declined to say whether she thought Trump or Biden is better positioned to lead the country moving forward. She also declined to discuss who she plans to support in the 2020 election.
Anticipating that parts of the United States will be forced to return to shutdown mode to maintain control over COVID-19's spread, Ford said she's fine with living under restrictions if necessary.
"Why wouldn't you do that?" she said.
