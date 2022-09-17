With fall officially arriving this Thursday, pumpkin sales are going to start ramping up, that is if they haven’t started already.
Due to warmer and dryer conditions this summer, the pumpkin crop has come early. Pumpkins usually thrive in these types of conditions and have been showing up at farm stands much earlier this year.
“Pumpkins need a nice warm summer like the one we’ve had,’’ said John Farfaglia, a horticulture educator at the Cornell Cooperative Ext. “Preferably on the dryer side. If it’s too wet, there can be disease problems, but we haven’t seen that this year.”
However, some farmers have indicated that the size of the harvested pumpkins has been lacking compared to previous year, likely due to it being too dry. Becker Farms co-owner Melinda Vizcarra said that while dry conditions are usually good for growing pumpkins, irregular rainfall over the summer might have affected the growth of their pumpkin crops. This is due to the pumpkins not getting enough water, and also the plant fertilizer not getting fully mixed with the soil through rainfall.
“The weather has just been so extreme,” Vizcarra said. “We went for a long time without any timely rain. I know south of Buffalo they were getting a lot of rain, but here in Niagara County, we were dry. Either it’s really wet or really dry. We don’t get the nice in-between like we used to.”
Vizcarra mentioned that the harvest of smaller decorative pumpkins has turned out better, but larger pumpkins have struggled to grow.
“We haven’t had the best crop this year,” Vizcarra said. “The sizes can probably be expected to be smaller.”
While the sparse rainfall might have caused much of the problems, other issues have also been due to outside circumstances as well. Vizcarra mentioned that the seeder at Becker Farms broke during the planting season which cost them growing time. Richard Rhinehart, owner of Rhinehart Farm Stand, said that while he has a big selection of pumpkins, he still feels that he could have grown larger ones if some farming time hadn’t been lost due to the labor shortage, and him being in the hospital earlier this year.
“This year our crop isn’t as big as it usually is because I missed some time in the field,” Rhinehart said. “But overall we still have a big selection.”
Vizcarra also mentioned that the deer population has been a growing problem for all of the crops at Becker Farms this year including pumpkins. Despite putting in place several countermeasures to ward off deer, they have still been eating pumpkins, corn and apples. Vizcarra said that Becker Farms has already made an agreement to bring in pumpkins from Robin Root Farms in Medina to sell at their farm stand, and is looking to reach out to other farmers in the area who’ve had more successful pumpkin crops as well.
“We’re not as happy with our pumpkin crop as we have been in past years,” said Vizcarra. “But I know of other growers who have good crops, so we’ll have plenty of pumpkins for people to come and purchase.”
Despite these concerns, Vizcarra believes that because the summer hasn’t been cool or rainy, there shouldn’t be any problems with the pumpkin supply in Niagara County this Fall. This should be good for pumpkin enthusiasts like real estate agent Liz Taibi, who buys multiple pumpkins each year at Rhinehart Farm Stand.
“I’ve been coming here for three years,” Taibi said. “I won’t go anywhere else because the quality here is always so great.”
Rhinehart said that even though it’s been a smaller crop this year, he’s expecting to be able to sell enough pumpkins through Halloween.
“In Western New York, we’re going to be okay,” Rhinehart said. “There’s not going to be extra, but there’s going to be some around.”
