Hemi, an abused puppy taken out of the backyard of a Niagara Falls residence – dehydrated, emaciated and with open wounds – on Nov. 29 has found a new home.
He stayed at the Niagara County SPCA for a week where he and another dog found at the same address underwent a stunning transformation.
Not only was Hemi restored to a healthy trusting six-month-old puppy, but he was adopted by the very same Niagara Falls police officer that had rescued him a little more than a week before.
“He’s still a little weak and he’s recovering. He has to build some muscle,” said Officer Jimmy Tucci. “He’s been sweet the whole time.”
Tucci said he and his wife, Samantha, had been talking about getting another dog – they also have a french bull dog named Manny – and after rescuing Hemi, he told his wife about the call and showed her a picture.
“She asked me if I wanted to adopt him and I said, ‘Yes,’ ” Tucci said. ”Everything just fell into place.”
Tucci reported that Hemi and Manny met last night and after showing a little jealousy against the young dog, Manny and Hemi got along fine.
“He hasn’t shown any sign of aggression,” Tucci said. “He’s been very loving and likes to be touched.”
A spokesperson for the Niagara County SPCA, Kimberly LaRussa, praised the veterinarian and vet techs at the no-kill shelter.
“After one week, his transformation was unbelievable,” she said. “He looks great and is able to trust again.”
A video of Hemi and his new family can be seen on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/niagaracountyspca/videos/438007150698086.
