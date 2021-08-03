Purple Heart recognition ceremony set for Saturday

The Purple Heart flag was raised outside the Niagara County Courthouse on Tuesday as a lead up to National Purple Heart Day on Saturday. The day is dedicated to honoring military service members who were seriously injured or killed in combat.
Niagara County became a Purple Heart County in 2019 and maintains an official book of all known residents who have received a Purple Heart. As of Tuesday, that number stood at 258. On Saturday, 87 more residents will be added to the Purple Heart Book during a recognition ceremony.
The 2021 Niagara County, Frank J. Gaffney Purple Heart Recognition Ceremony will be conducted at 7 p.m. Saturday at Raymond Klimek Veterans Park, 700 River Road, North Tonawanda. The public at large is invited to attend; bring your own chairs.
Sponsored by Amvets Post 26, the ceremony will feature the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station Honor Guard, Hogs and Heroes and a flyover by the Niagara County Sheriff's marine and helicopter division. The American Legion Band of the Tonawandas will perform prior to the ceremony, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
