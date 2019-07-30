Pushing pedaling in 14094

Bike Lockport invites everyone to the inaugural Lockport Community Bike Sale and Bike Repair Workshop this coming Saturday. On bicycles, of course.
Meet up with other bike lovers at the Lockport Community Market and don't worry about finding a place to park. You'll have a chance to turn a bike you don’t want into cash and to find a bike that won’t cost you a lot of cash. You can also get help from a local expert on bicycle repair. If you like your bike, you can, of course, keep it! Or just show it off.
Jim Shultz, organizer of Bike Lockport, said the new group is working with Lockport Main Street, Inc., to promote bike safety and new ways to explore the city and town on wheels.
“Lockport is a paradise for bicycle riding and we hope this will be a chance to help people get on a bike before summer comes to an end, and maybe clear a garage or two of bikes no longer needed,” Shultz said.
On hand will be Scott Bixby, a Lockport resident who is owner and resident mechanic of Blueline Bicycle Repair. Bixby will volunteer his time to offer help with basic maintenance and repairs for those who bring their bikes to the market. He also will give a maintenance demonstration and answer questions about bike repairs.
The Community Bike Swap will take place at the Lockport Community Market, Canal Street, from 10 a.m. to noon. The swap is informal – all sellers are on their own.
Once you arrive, take care to walk your bike through the busy open-air market. And don't forget to bring your lock so you can set your bike aside while you shop for fresh fruit, vegetables, sweet baked goods, and hand-crafted wares.
Bike Lockport is collaborating with Lockport Main Street on several initiatives to celebrate bicycling. Anyone is welcome to join the group. Call Jessica Dittly, program director of Lockport Main Street, at (716) 434-0212, for more information.
