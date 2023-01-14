Mike Carnes, a well-known Lockportian and family man, died of a fentanyl overdose on Dec. 10. Now his brother, Rob Carnes, has pledged to come to every Common Council meeting he can to bring attention to the epidemic right in the City of Lockport and save as many lives as possible.
“On Saturday we had a Celebration of Life for him,” Carnes said of his brother before approaching the podium.
“There was some emotion – some sadness – during a slideshow of pictures of him, but most of it was laughter. Telling stories about him and the good times we shared.”
But it was another kind of story that Carnes told the Common Council.
“I’d like you to close your eyes for a minute,” Carnes said. “It’s a Saturday evening, you went Christmas tree shopping with your family earlier in the day. … You’re putting up ornaments with the kids when your wife or husband runs into the room, handing over your cell phone with a terrified look on their face … You grab the phone and in between screams and crying, you hear your mother yell out that your brother is dead.”
Carnes said there are more stories, “more or equally heart wrenching,” that could be told by people in the community who have had a family member or friend who have died because of an overdose of fentanyl right in the City of Lockport.
First responders to an overdose in the City of Lockport, and Niagara County, are often law enforcement, as well as paramedics and EMS personnel. Narcan, the reverse OD drug, is used to pull someone out of their death-inducing high and literally bring them back to life – totally sober.
They’re not always grateful.
According to Lockport Fire Department Chief Luca Quagliano, a lot of them, “come out swinging.”
“They’ve just spent a lot of time and money for that high,” he said. “And they’re angry that you’ve ruined it.”
Quagliano said that his paramedics try to push the overdose victim toward the Niagara County Department of Health, New York State Department of Health and social services. Sometimes the victim has only used for the first time and is receptive to help. Unfortunately, he said, many of the repeat users don’t want to hear it.
Quagliano said there are plans to pass out more literature and contacts to different agencies, including Addict 2 Addict, a peer-counseling group, so when the victim has time to reflect on their plunge into death, they’ll have a number to call to get the help they need.
“With the ambulance service coming back to the city, we’re going to have more time with them because we’re delivering them to the hospital,” he said. “If we reach even one a year, it’s worth it.”
Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott said his officers are aware of addicts in the community, many of whom are arrested, and are pointed in the direction of help for their addiction.
He noted that upon arrival to a call of an overdose, Narcan is administered, because Narcan cannot kill you. Many times it takes more than one shot, he said, and every overdose victim is OK’d by medical personnel who arrive upon the scene.
“Typically they go to the hospital,” Abbott said. “At that point our priority is to save their lives.”
Ultimately, Abbott said the choice is their own.
“We can just point the way,” he said. “Courts can impose things, but police can’t.”
In the county, it’s much the same.
Niagara County Sheriff Mike Filicetti said on Friday that his deputies report to two types of overdoses. One where they deliver Narcan and a life is saved and ones where the victim dies.
“For the first group, we have a packet of information from Niagara County Mental Health of where to go for help,” he said. “We also encourage them to go to the hospital where they can connect to help and tie in with more services.”
Filicetti also noted that an overdose response team follows up with the individual 24 to 72 hours after the incident.
“With the second group, the deaths, it goes to our Criminal Bureau and the Drug Task Force,” he said. “We find the drugs they used and find the person responsible.”
Filicetti confirmed that many drugs are being laced with fentanyl, which is causing many overdoses. According to information from County Information Officer Kevin Schuler, overdoses are down from last year, but have not overcome the sudden rise of overdoses, both fatal and nonfatal, that began in 2020 at the beginning of the Covid pandemic.
Another piece of overdose epidemic may be blamed on New York state bail reform, as said by Lockport Common Council President Paul Beakman, who is also a retired police officer.
Beakman said during his career as a policeman, he’d be in charge of the cell block and was able to talk to many addicts who had overdosed.
“We had individuals with addiction issues who’d been arrested,” he said. “I was able to interview them and bring them over to drug court and we had many, many successes.”
Beakman said without the threat of incarceration over their head, many victims are not as receptive to getting help. Bail reform limited drug court’s appeal, because they were being released with appearance tickets, he said.
“I’ve seen some people who were at their absolute worst that ran through the drug court treatment program and it changed their lives forever,” Beakman said. “On a city level we have to work on this, but we also have to work on it at a state level.”
In the meantime, Carnes said Friday that he was glad he was getting the issue in front of the Common Council, as well as the state, but bristled at the opinion that it was all bail reform’s fault.
“It’s a good excuse, I get it, but let’s find a solution,” he said.
Addict 2 Addict peer support can be reached by dialing 716-398-4333.
