Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy and becoming windy with snow showers this morning. High 43F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.