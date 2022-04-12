Quagliano wins appointment as permanent fire chief

Luca Quagliano was appointed chief of Lockport Fire Department by the Fire Board of Commissioners on Tuesday. The vote was quick and unanimous.
Both Quagliano, interim fire chief since Pat Brady's retirement this past December, and Rob Haley took the state test for Fire Chief, and Quagliano scored higher.
Haley said recently that he's happy in his position as an assistant fire chief.
In the fire board's Tuesday meeting, Quagliano was prepared to present his agenda as interim fire chief when he was interrupted by commissioner Charlie Morello.
“Before we start with our agenda, I think it's only fitting to start with, that we’ve gotten our marks back from the chief’s exam,” Morello said. “Before the chief starts acting like a chief here and doing his agenda, I (propose) that he be nominated as a permanent position as chief of the Lockport Fire Department.”
Quagliano thanked the board and each commissioner in a brief speech and vowed to uphold his duties as fire chief.
“I just want to officially thank the board for their support, their continued support in letting me act in this capacity,” Quagliano said. “This has been a career goal of mine for quite some time, and I can’t thank you enough for having the trust and faith in me. I hope I’ve served you well in the last three months and I’ll continue to do my best in this position moving forward. Thank you all very, very much.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.