State Education Department Assistant Commissioner Anael Alston spoke via video-conference from Albany to the Lockport Board of Education at a recent meeting. Alston was questioned by board members on where the current My Brother’s Keeper Family and Community Engagement Program should be in its goal to improve the academic outcomes of young men of color in the school district.
The My Brother’s Keeper grant is worth $500,000 over four years. Holly Dickinson, the director of grants and district/community programs, said in February that the first year should be considered a “pilot” year of experimentation and year two, the 2022-2023 academic term, is the target year for programming to begin
The district trustees asked Alston what should be in place at this stage, how they are to know whether programs are working, and how to ensure the community’s input is heard and considered.
The MBK program in Lockport has been fraught with division since its approval by the state in January of 2021. Black community members felt that they were being used to make money for the district and their children, who are supposed to be the beneficiaries, would be short-changed. On the heels of those criticisms, Alston visited Lockport in person in the summer of 2021 and advised the district to form a program steering committee, or advisory council, consisting of community members, to be a bridge between the district and the community and recommend MBK pursuits to the school board.
Those recommendations have not been forthcoming, according to trustee Renee Cheatham, one of two Black members of the school board.
“What happens if the community doesn’t feel the steering committee is engaging the community?” Cheatham asked Alston at the video-conference during the Sept. 7 school board meeting “I’m hearing that many members of the community don’t feel the steering committee is engaging them. They feel their input is not being heard.”
Cheatham also inquired whether the makeup of the committee could be changed.
Changed by the district superintendent and the school board, yes, but not by him or NYSED, Alston said.
“Committee members are not just changed because of politics or you don’t like where it’s going,” he said. “Typically there would wrongdoing or something like that. … something would have to be wrong.”
In a mid-week telephone interview, Pastor Mark Sanders, co-chair of the MBK Advisory Council, said the council worked hard over the summer and is not dragging its feet. He asked that the community have patience.
“Things are forthcoming, but it’s only two weeks into the school year,” he said.
Sanders said that some programs are being designed now, specifically a mentor training program to give help community members gain skills to help youths. Another session of Nurturing Fathers will begin on Oct. 14. That program was implemented last year through MBK funding.
In addition, Sanders said, a student resource center, called the Family Empowerment Center, is being established at Cornerstone CFCU Arena, to assist students academically, especially with college preparation. The resource center will be funded by the district, not the MBK grant, he said, but an MBK program representative will be there to listen and help students and parents realize goals. The resource center’s opening date is Oct. 22.
In a separate interview, Cheatham said parents she has spoken with want to tap into resources for their children’s academic benefit. They also would like to seem their children paired with successful college students, and older men, as mentors, she said.
“The grant is supposed to go toward education and getting resources that can help get into competitive colleges,” she said. “A lot of these kids don’t have fathers.”
