ALBANY — After spending nearly $800,000 on Facebook ads and millions of dollars to campaign in New Hampshire, Iowa and elsewhere, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, found herself stuck in neutral while pointed uphill in the crowded race for the Democratic nomination for president.
Her lackluster performance on the national stage has raised questions about how it may impact her career in New York politics.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo along with many other high-profile New York Democrats shied away from her campaign after it was first announced March 17, and while national polls showed, week after week, that Gillibrand was stuck in the basement when it came to voter enthusiasm for her aspirations.
Veteran Democratic political consultant George Arzt said Gillibrand simply miscalculated when she waded into the race.
"I don't think she helped herself by getting into it," Arzt said in an interview. "It was an egocentric mood. But she had no chance."
Gillibrand pulled the plug on her candidacy Wednesday after it became clear she faced elimination from the batch of candidates to be invited to a televised debate next month. Her campaign stash was also running low. She also struggled to boost the number of small donors to her campaign warchest, despite running digital ads offering a pink "Gillibrand 2020" T-shirt shipped to anyone who would send her campaign just $1.
While she is no longer in the contest, some Democrats suggest her future career path could be charted by the outcome of the 2020 general election, as new options could come her way if a Democrat manages to topple President Donald Trump. Such a feat would result in a slew of White House cabinet openings.
Some party activists also predict Gillibrand could find herself under consideration as a vice presidential running mate once the Democrats are closer to zeroing in on a nominee for the top of the ticket.
Meanwhile, Republicans are working to remind voters Gillibrand has been largely absent from New York and her Washington office for much of 2019, and skipped dozens of Senate votes while on the campaign trail.
Among the first to pounce: state GOP chairman Nick Langworthy. He accused the senator of "neglect" and "doing nothing for the New Yorkers who pay her salary."
Those defending Gillibrand's decision to take a shot at the nomination include Aimee Swan of Oneonta, chairwoman of the Otsego County Democratic Committee. Swan said Gillibrand helped make important issues part of the national conversation, such as the need to combat sexual assault in the military and the importance of Democrats connecting with rural Americans.
Swan said she believes Gillibrand will remain appealing to voters who re-elected her to the Senate last year. "She won in Otsego County ( a county won by Trump in 2016 and lost by Cuomo in the 2018 gubernatorial election), where not many Democrats did," Swan pointed out.
In the North Country, Sarah Rowden, former chairwoman of the Clinton County Democratic Committee, said she doubted early on Gillibrand would get traction in the presidential primary. "I like a lot of things she has done in the Senate, but I felt she was either looking to the future, to build her name recognition, or possibly wanting to be the vice presidential candidate," Rowden said.
Rowden also suggested Gillibrand alienated some Democrats when she pressured former Sen. Al Franken, a Minnesota Democrat, to resign from the Senate amid sexual harassment allegations.
"I didn't like it when Senator Franken was forced out, and I think that hurt her in a number of states," Rowden said.
Gillibrand's decision to jump into the race shortly after winning re-election to her Senate seat is unlikely to cost her significant support in New York, said Grant Reeher, director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute at Syracuse University.
"New York is a big state and it generate a lot of national politicians, and so I think there is almost an expectation that when you get to a certain stage that you will look at higher offices," Reeher said.
He also suggested Gillibrand may be less vulnerable to the type of aggressive primary challenges from progressive activists that Cuomo weathered in 2014 and 2018.
Reeher theorized that Gillibrand could find herself on a short list of potential vice presidential picks, particularly if the Democratic presidential nominee is a male, so the party can present gender balance and signal the importance of women's issues.
Since 1913, , U.S. senators have been chosen by voters, and in that period no incumbent Democrat holding a New York seat has been turned out in a primary, noted Harvey Schantz, a political science professor at SUNY Plattsburgh.
"I don't think she took any positions in her presidential run that would make it more difficult in a New York senate primary," Schantz said of Gillibrand.
But Arzt said Gillibrand will likely be "chastened" by her unsuccessful outing on the national stage, an experience that may have sparked a realization that leading the charge against Franken annoyed many Democrats.
"Franken's resignation really hurt her because many people think Franken did nothing wrong," Arzt said. "Now, coming back, she is wounded. And as most of us know, there is nothing worse than a wounded politician when various insurgents are smelling the bloodied water."
But with her next re-election cycle five years away, Gillibrand will have time to recover from the experience, he added.
As the primary battle plays out without her, Reeher said Gillibrand can now focus on her Senate job.
"I don't think this affects anything she does as a senator as she returns full-time" he said. "Before this, she was building a very solid record and career, and I think she will continue on with that."
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
