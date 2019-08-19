The northbound South Grand Island Bridge will be closed to all traffic on Sunday from midnight until 1 p.m. to accommodate the filming of scene for ‘A Quiet Place II.’
The film, a sequel to the 2018 horror hit of the same name, will star and be directed by John Krasinski, of "The Office" fame. Much of the filming for the movie has taken place in Western New York over the past few months, with scenes being shot in both Oclott and Akron.
State officials say the film is expected to hire more than 400 people in the WNY area and invest more than $10 million into the regional economy.
On Sunday, all traffic traveling northbound on the Niagara Thruway (I-190) entering Grand Island will be diverted to a single lane on the southbound South Grand Island Bridge during the scheduled closure.
Additionally, the exit 17 entrance ramp from River Road to I-190 north will also be closed. Traffic on River Road desiring to go north on I-190 will need to enter I-190 north from Grand Island Boulevard.
During the same period, New York State Police will be performing periodic traffic slowdowns and stoppages for southbound and northbound traffic.
Motorists traveling through Grand Island in both directions are advised to expect severe delays, especially after 9 a.m. and are encouraged to avoid the area or seek alternate routes, if possible.
