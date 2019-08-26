A bat taken for testing from Ransomville had rabies, the Niagara County health department announced Monday. It was the third rabid animal confirmed in the county this year.
The bat had entered a residence on Youngstown-Lockport Road and was captured by the homeowner for testing, the health department said.
With the finding, the department re-issued a series of tips for people to prevent exposure to rabies from wildlife and domestic animals. Chief among them: Get pets vaccinated and keep their vaccinations up-to-date.
According to Scott Ecker, associate supervisory sanitarian, unvaccinated pets that are potentially exposed to a rabid animal must undergo a six-month quarantine to watch for signs of the disease or, when quarantine isn't possible, they're euthanized.
The health department's next free rabies vaccination clinic will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Lockport town highway garage, 6560 Dysinger Road.
Other tips for avoiding rabies include:
— Don't feed, touch or adopt wild animals, stray dogs or feral cats.
— Keep pets indoors at night; don't leave them outdoors unattended or let them roam free.
— Keep property free of stored bird seed or other foods that may attract wild animals; feed pets indoors.
— Tightly cover or put away garbage cans and board up openings to attics, basements, porches and garages. Cap chimneys with screens.
— Encourage children to immediately tell adults if they are bitten by any animals. Tell children not to touch any animals they do not know.
— Bats that enter a residence should be captured for rabies testing.
— If a wild animal is on your property, let it wander away. Bring children and pets indoors and alert neighbors that are outside. You may contact a nuisance wildlife control officer who will remove the animal for a fee or, if there is danger, call your local law enforcement agency.
— If your pet has been in a fight with another animal, wear gloves to handle it. Isolate it from other animals and people for several hours. Call your veterinarian. Your vaccinated pet will need a booster dose of rabies vaccine within five days of the exposure.
Report all animal bites or contact with wild animals to the Niagara County Department of Health Environmental Division at 439-7444 or 439-7430 after hours.
