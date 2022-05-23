An injured fox recently found on College Avenue in Niagara Falls has been confirmed rabid, according to the Niagara County Department of Health.
A homeowner noticed contact between their two dogs and the injured fox. The owner will have the two vaccinated dogs receive precautionary rabies booster shots. The health department’s Nursing Division will determine whether the property owner may have had incidental contact with the rabies virus that would warrant rabies post-exposure treatment.
Rabies is a viral disease that nearly always results in death of the animal that is not adequately protected with a rabies vaccination. Bats, raccoons, skunks and fox are all common wildlife carriers of the virus. It is possible that a rabid animal can shed (share) the virus by direct contact before symptoms appear visible. A rabid animal can only be confirmed by submitting a laboratory sample, according to the health department.
The health department is reminding residents of the following precautions to prevent exposure to rabies from wildlife and domestic animals:
• Do not feed, touch or adopt wild animals, stray dogs or feral cats.
• Be sure your dogs and cats are up to date on their rabies vaccinations. Dogs and cats that receive their first rabies vaccine are protected for a one-year period. Subsequent vaccinations will protect from rabies for up to three years. Pets too young to be vaccinated should be kept indoors. By law, all cats, dogs, and ferrets must have current rabies vaccinations from four months of age and on.
• Keep family pets indoors at night. Do not leave them outside unattended or let them roam free.
• Don’t attract wild animals to your home or yard. Keep your property free of stored bird seed or other foods. Feed pets indoors. Tightly cover, or put away, garbage cans. Board up any openings to your attic, basement, porch or garage. Cap your chimney with screens.
• Encourage children to immediately tell adults if they are bitten by any animals. Tell children not to touch any animals they do not know.
• If a wild animal is on your property, let it wander away. Bring children and pets indoors and alert neighbors that are outside. Contact a nuisance wildlife control officer who will remove the animal from your property.
Bat rabies continues to be of particular concern, according to the health department. If you find a bat in your home, it is important not to injure, release or discard it. Immediately contact the county environmental health division at 716-439-7444 to discuss the specifics of the situation or occurrence.
Report all animal bites or contact with wild animals to the environmental health division at 716-439-7444. Further information on rabies can be obtained at www.niagaracounty.com/health.
