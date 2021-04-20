A raccoon that attacked a Newfane resident over the weekend was confirmed as rabid, the Niagara County Department of Health announced on Tuesday.
A Brown Road, Newfane, resident was attacked by the raccoon before killing it on April 17. The dead raccoon was sent to a state lab for testing and a positive result was returned.
Because the resident was potentially exposed to the raccoon's saliva, the resident will receive post-exposure rabies vaccination, the health department said.
All animal bites or contact with wild animals should be reported to the health department's environmental division at 439-7444. For more information about rabies, call that number or go to: www.niagaracounty.com/health.
