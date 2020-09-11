A rabid raccoon was captured in the town of Royalton last week, the Niagara County health department announced on Friday.
The raccoon had fought with a Moyer Road family's vaccinated dog and was shot by a family friend, then turned over for testing.
The dog received a rabies booster and is to remain in home confinement for 45 days, the health department said.
If your pet has been in a fight with another animal, you should wear gloves to handle your pet, keep it isolated from other animals and people for several hours and call your veterinarian, the department advised.
For more information about rabies, call 439-7444 or visit www.niagaracounty.com/health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.