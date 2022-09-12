The Niagara County health department is conducting a free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and domesticated ferrets from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Town of Lockport Highway Garage, 6560 Dysinger Road. Advance registration is required.
To register and select an appointment slot, go to www.niagaracounty.com/health and click on the "Rabies Information" icon, or call 716-439-7444. Appointment slots are limited, so early registration is encouraged.
A "roadkill raccoon specimen" recently collected on Griswold Street in the town of Royalton tested positive for rabies, the health department announced on Monday.
The specimen was collected for surveillance purposes. The U.S. Department of Agriculture-Wildlife Services periodically tests dead rabies vector animals — raccoons, skunks and foxes — as part of a statewide surveillance initiative. There were no known human or pet contacts with the raccoon, the health department said.
