The Niagara County Department of Health Environmental Division is taking part in a collaborative effort to prevent the spread of rabies in the Western New York region through dissemination of oral rabies vaccine (ORV).
Both aerial and hand distribution of will begin by air on Saturday with helicopter distribution of the baits for four or five days. The effort continues on Monday with hand distribution. The bait will also be dropped by airplanes from Aug. 17 for two to three days.
Raccoons are vaccinated against rabies when they eat the wildlife rabies vaccine that is contained in the baits. “During the baiting period, residents may see and hear low-flying aircraft over Niagara and Erie Counties and observe program staff distributing green blister packets by hand and car around Niagara Falls neighborhoods,” said Paul Dicky, environmental health director. The bait consists of a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) blister pack, containing the rabies vaccine. To make the bait attractive, the blister pack containing the vaccine is coated with a sweet attractant that includes vegetable-based fats, wax, icing sugar, vegetable oil, artificial marshmallow flavor, and dark-green food-grade dye.
Humans and pets cannot get rabies from the bait. If you find ORV baits, leave them alone, unless they are found where children or pets play.
“Rabies is a viral infection that affects the nervous system of raccoons, skunks and other mammals, including people. Rabies continues to be a serious public health concern, and fatal in unvaccinated animals,” explained Public Health Director, Daniel Stapleton. “Members of our Niagara County community can help by monitoring their children and pets, and by keeping pets up to date with rabies vaccinations,” he advised. For information on upcoming rabies vaccination clinics, visit our webpage at: http://www.niagaracounty.com/health and follow the “Rabies Information” icon.
The cooperative USDA National Rabies Management Program was established in 1997 to prevent the further spread of wildlife rabies in the U.S. by containing and eventually eliminating the virus in terrestrial mammals. Niagara County has participated in this continuing multi-year study to test the efficacy of ORV against rabies in the wild since its inception.
If residents have additional questions related to the ORV ONRAB field trial, contact the Environmental Health Division at 439-7444.
