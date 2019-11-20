Racial incidents rock Syracuse University

ALBANY -- As tensions gripped Syracuse University Tuesday following a string of racially-charged incidents, Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized the school's top official, alleging he has failed to handle the situation "in a way that instills confidence."
Cuomo's statement came on the same day it was revealed a document described by authorities as a "white supremacist manifesto" was posted on a web site used by fraternities.
The same 74-page document, reportedly the rantings of the gunma involved in a hate-fueled massacre in New Zealand last March, had also been AirDropped to students' cell phones at a campus library late Monday.
The Daily Orange, a student newspaper at the university, reported there have been 11 hate crimes at the campus since Nov. 7. The incidents sparked an ongoing student sit-in at one building and triggered outrage among some faculty members who canceled classes.
Meanwhile, the FBI has begun offering its assistance to campus police and Syracuse city police. Cuomo has also directed the State Police to help.
Cuomo, in a prepared statement, criticized Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud, saying the incidents "have not been handled in a manner that reflects this state's aggressive opposition to such odious, reckless, reprehensible behavior."
"That these actions should happen on the campus of a leading New York university makes this situation even worse," Cuomo added.
The governor also said he believes the university should now bring on an "experienced monitor with the relevant expertise to effectively investigate these incidents."
During a news conference, Syracuse city police chief Kenton Buckner defended Syverud, saying the campus response has been appropriate. "You don't fix this kind of stuff overnight," Buckner was quoted as saying by the Spectrum cable news affiliate in central New York.
Cuomo's jab at Syverud amid a pending invesigation caught the attention of Gerard Kassar, chairman of the New York Conservative Party, who accused the governor of "grandstanding."
Kassar said while the alleged incidents are repugnant, the investigation is in its "infancy" and Cuomo should refrain from commenting while invetigators delve into the complaints.
"Unfortunately, this has become the M.O. (modus operandi) of the governor," Kassar said. "He should take a deep breath and let the police complete their investigation."
In response, Rich Azzopardi, a Cuomo aide, said: "The Governor's strong public comments against this repugnant hate speech speaks for itself, as does the dumb response from the Conservatives."
Meawhile, several Syracuse professors affiliated with the Maxwell Faculty of Color urged the campus administration in a letter to "implement effective and sustained reform measures in the direction of a more inclusive campus environment and learning framework."
The wave of incidents include racist graffiti written on bathroom walls in campus dormitories.
After Cuomo took a swipe at the Syracuse chancellor, the New York Federation of College Republians chastised him for not weighing on the disruption of a recent speech at SUNY Binghamton by Arthur Laffer, an economist who was an advisor to President Donald Trump's campaign in 2016.
On Monday night, Sen. Fred Akshar, a conservative Republican from Broome County, cancelled a visit to the Binghamton campus, citing concern with more protests in the wake of the clash over Laffer.
"Like many campuses across the country, it appears that leftist mob mentality and brute force intimidation have been given preference over free speech and the right to peacefully assemble," Akshar said in a statement.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.