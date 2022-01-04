Radio network buildout continues

A new antenna site at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls has been placed on the Niagara County Public Safety Radio Network, Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced on Tuesday. The addition to the network enhances radio coverage in that area and represents the final step in the first phase of expanding the county radio system to enhance radio coverage in commercial buildings throughout the county, he said.
The second phase of expansion, which includes the construction of additional towers in Wheatfield, Wilson and Barker, is already underway and should be completed this year.
The county radio network serves as the primary communication system for the majority of police, fire and EMS outfits in the county, as well as federal and state law enforcement agencies and municipal users such as highway departments and school systems.
Installation of the antenna site in Niagara Falls was funded through grants from the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Statewide Interoperable Communications, according to Filicetti.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.