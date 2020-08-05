The Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service, which dispatches volunteers to read local and national newspapers, magazines, books and other publications for people with vision or reading impairments, has begun offering its programs online.
The 33-year-old service has been operated over a private radio transmission that's available to listeners who have a special radio receiver (loaned to them by the service). The broadcast is carried over a subcarrier frequency provided by Buffalo Toronto Public Media through WNED 94.5 FM.
Effective July 31, its programs are being livestreamed and podcasts created, so that listeners may access programs any time on any internet-connected device. New publications are being added as well. Links, feeds and more information can be found at www.nfradioreading.org.
Over-the-air live broadcasting will continue for those who don't have internet access or connected devices.
Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service is an affiliate of Western New York Independent Living, a community-based non-profit organization that assists more than 7,000 people with disabilities through peer counseling, support for independent living, transitional services, advocacy, information and referrals.
