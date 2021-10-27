Brianna Garcia and Tessa Bonnano are the Lockport High School seniors starring as Katherine Schaub and Grace Fryer in "Radium Girls." Bonnano and Garcia are both four star players, as they have had roles in every fall play and spring musical during their high school careers. In "Radium Girls" they're depicting women who worked as dial painters during World War I and contracted radium poisoning. The play is historical fiction, based on true events.
“The story is very emotional and it relates to many things (current events) now,” Bonnano said. “We’re still fighting about science and women’s rights.”
She gave the example of how the men who worked in the radium factories were given lead screens to protect themselves but the women did not receive the same treatment. The women were told that they were using such a small amount of radium that it would actually be beneficial to their health.
Throughout the play, the factory workers’ boss remains adamant that his employees are not in danger. The story reveals the truth, however, as it follows Katherine and Grace through their teenage years into their crippling mid 20s.
Both leads noted that their latest roles have been challenging, as they are being asked to perform in a way they had not done before.
“It’s been difficult for us because the show is so up and down, with the highest of highs and the lowest of lows," Bonnano said. "Also, these were real people and we don’t want to portray them incorrectly. We want to tell their story in the most honest and appropriate way.”
The physical breakdown of the characters is depicted on stage, starting with bone deterioration in the jaw from licking the paintbrushes, to keep a point on them, during dial painting.
Garcia researched Katherine Schaub’s physicality, using a cane and dragging her foot behind her, based on her findings.
“Katherine died of sarcoma in the left thigh, so in my performance that is one of the things that starts to affect me. She also has a very heavy step, lagging behind,” Garcia said.
“Grace has more issues with her back and her feet; she has to wear a brace for a while. I showed that by trying to keep my posture straight, even though it’s painful,” Bonanno noted. “She walks differently than I do because it’s affecting her differently.”
Both leads talked about how embracing why they were saying certain things and making specific actions made it easier to memorize their lines.
Bonnano explained that the characters remain hopeful and trusting in each other, but they stop believing everything they are told as they experience the consequences of their exposure to radium.
“We hear about new discoveries, new advancements and new medications that sound wonderful, but skepticism is important. Do your research and make sure what is being suggested is actually right,” LHS Drama Club co-adviser Peter D’Angelo said, further explaining the lesson behind the story.
The National Educational Theater Association produces a survey every year of high school directors and with that information it puts together a Top 10 list of most-produced high school plays. Radium Girls has been on the list for years and in 2020 it ranked No. 2.
The way that the story tested the LHS show's 20 crew members and 20 cast members, to tap into the emotional development of their characters and educate them on actual events, was important to D’Angelo.
“It challenges them to think ethically, socially, culturally and economically about the implications of what happened then and what is happening in our world today," D'Angelo said. "It is sorta the perfect cross-curricular study that I think in high school theater we should attempt to provide.”
LHS Drama Club presentations of "Radium Girls" will take place at 7 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com/events/20320. Alternatively, a video-on demand showing will be available at the same link on November 5th and November 6th.
The in-person audience will be at partial capacity and attendees are required to wear a mask and check in for Covid-19 tracking purposes regardless of vaccination status. The performers will be wearing clear masks, so as not to take away from their performances, but still abide by safety regulations.
“We have a very large group of underclassmen this year, which again I am very pleased with because doing challenging material like this with less experienced performers and crew is a daunting task, but they are really rising to the challenge and I really think they have done an exceptional job," D'Angelo said. "I hope the community comes out to support it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.