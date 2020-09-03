Sections of two city streets will be closed to traffic temporarily later this month while Falls Road Railroad replaces two crossings.
According to Genesee Valley Transportation Co., operator of the railroad:
Ontario Street between Prospect and Niagara streets will be closed from 7:30 a.m. Sept. 14 through 4 p.m. Sept. 18.
Prospect Street between Ontario and Caledonia streets will be closed from 7:30 a.m. Sept. 21 through 4 p.m. Sept. 25.
The closings were announced by Christian M. Henrici, director of operations and projects.
