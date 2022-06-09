Greater Lockport Development Corporation is now the contracting agency for development of an all-concrete Rail Yard Skatepark, ensuring the new skatepark's construction by the end of this year.
GLDC is taking over contracting duties from the City of Lockport, which by state law cannot commission a project using a design/build bidding process. The city learned of this last month, after receiving one response to its Request For Proposals for a design/build skatepark job, when Associated General Contractors of New York State pointed out municipalities must offer "complete plans and specs" to bidders on construction work. In other words, the city can't hire one entity to both design and build a project. The finding threatened to force downsizing of the skatepark, in light of unexpectedly higher costs and some charitable funding being conditioned on the park's completion by the end of this year.
That state law doesn't apply to GLDC, a local development corporation, however, and CEO Brian Smith said the agency intends to hire Seattle-based Grindline Skate Parks Inc., the company that responded to the city's RFP, to get the job done. The Common Council on Wednesday authorized Mayor Michelle Roman to enter a contract with GLDC and place the project in its hands.
GLDC has $550,000 to invest in the remaking of the Rail Yard at Outwater Park, that being the sum raised by the nonprofit Lockport Community Services Inc., mostly from charitable sources. After obtaining an up to $250,000 matching grant through the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation's Built to Play initiative, Lockport Community Services raised the match from funders including the Grigg Lewis Foundation ($125,000), the Verizon Lockport Media Fund ($25,000), Niagara River Greenway Commission ($30,000) and the John R. Oishei Foundation ($28,000). The City of Lockport chipped in $10,000 plus $12,000 for signage.
While the project is slightly behind — the scheduled date to begin the design phase was June 1 — city Engineer Steven Pump said construction can still be completed by the end of the year.
Grindline previously designed and built skateparks in Portage, Wash., Hapeville, Ga., Manchester, Vt., and Hudson, Ohio.
