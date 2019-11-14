Mayor Michelle Roman and community members will make a special announcement Saturday regarding a major skatepark grant award.
In a media release, the undisclosed development is described as a “major milestone” for the Railyard Skatepark in Outwater Park.
The announcement is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday in Common Council chambers at city hall. All are welcome.
Lockport has the possibility to receive $250,000 from the Tony Hawk Foundation but the community must first raise $250,000, since the foundation awards matching grants. The foundation will match however much money is raised during a year-long fundraising period.
Lockport Community Services, Inc. has been working with community members and city officials since the early 2000s to help provide a place for skateboarders and BMX riders to safely engage in recreational activities.
“The current Railyard Skatepark has been one of the more widely used park facilities in the city. Lockport Community Services, Inc., recognizes that the wooden skatepark we helped build requires significant maintenance and support to keep it both useable and safe. A multi-phase plan has been developed to pursue a permanent, concrete skatepark for young people and families of Lockport,” John Craig, chairman of Lockport Community Services, said.
“This grant Lockport has been fortunate to receive means we will have a safer place for our youth and adults alike to expend energy and socialize in a positive environment,” Roman said. “It will also provide an added benefit of bringing more visitors to our great city of Lockport.”
Over the past year and a half, skatepark advocates have been working to develop a permanent concrete skatepark that will be safer to use and have low maintenance costs. The estimated cost of an all-concrete skatepark is $500,000.
Staff from the Tony Hawk Foundation offered technical assistance during the recent push for an improved skatepark and will be present for the Saturday announcement.
