The Railyard Skatepark’s renovation from wooden boards to concrete forms with features picked by the public was almost derailed earlier this year when the Niagara River Greenway Commission declined to issue a letter of support for Lockport Community Services Inc.'s request for a $30,000 greenway grant.
However, fears that a $250,000 matching grant from the Build to Play Foundation would not be fully actualized were put to rest Tuesday when the Niagara County Host Community Standing Committee approved LCS' request.
“We received a unanimous response from the committee,” Mayor Michelle Roman said. “We are fully funded with the park.”
Construction of the $550,000 concrete skatepark is tentatively slated for next spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.