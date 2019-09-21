The Common Council voted this week to approve a series of raises for City of Lockport Housing Authority employees.
CLHA employees, including both management and members of the Civil Service Employees Association, will receive 3 percent raises this year, in 2020 and in 2021.
The CLHA board of commissioners previously approved the raises.
CLHA is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and rent payments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.