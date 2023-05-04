Construction of the new Lockport Memorial Hospital probably won’t be finished until September, but the shell and the emerging in-patient, emergency and imaging wings were opened for a media tour Wednesday. The route was led by Catholic Health executive CJ Urlaub.
Upon entry at the front of the 60,000 square foot facility, Urlaub quickly pointed out the space that’s being developed as the community room, where he hopes different agencies, such as the YMCA and American Red Cross, will host educational programs, and health-related support groups could conduct “group visits” versus practitioners meeting one-on-one with numerous people who have the same malady.
It’s but one example of the ways in which the new LMH, billed as a “neighborhood” hospital, is being built with the community in mind, according to Urlaub.
Other examples include: spacious, private in-patient rooms with built-in technology for both telemedicine and remote visitation by family and friends; an emergency department that’s set up physically and staff-wise to accommodate minor and major emergencies simultaneously; an ambulance bay that can accommodate up to six vehicles at a time with enough space to ensure none are ever blocked; and a bloc of primary care clinics that will be staffed by medical residents.
“We’ll be bringing primary care physicians to this community, as well as specialists,” Urlaub said. “We’ve looked into the needs of this community. Niagara County has a very high health burden and so not very great health statistics and we know that relates to access to specialists.”
Technically known as Lockport Memorial Hospital, a campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, the new LMH will share some staff and resources with Lewiston-based Mount St. Mary’s, of which Urlaub is president, and will be a member of the Catholic Health system.
Catholic Health’s investment in LMH is a bit less than $70 million, Urlaub said. Once it’s opened, LMH will employ 120 people, including nurses and administrative employees recruited from soon-to-be-closed Eastern Niagara Hospital.
Specialists working out of LMH will include, but are not limited to, an endocrinologist, a nephrologist, a cardiologist and an obstetrician-gynecologist. LMH will not have a maternity ward, but pregnancy care services will be available, according to Urlaub.
The imaging wing, where MRIs, X-rays and nuclear medicine are done, will also host a new mammography unit with a separate waiting area. Catholic Health is taking over operation of ENH’s Ambulatory Surgery Center, Express Care and Occupational Medicine units, all at 5875 S. Transit Road, and Urlaub said everything offered there now will remain except mammography.
The hospital is being built off Shimer Drive, on approximately 100 acres purchased from Hall’s Apple Farm. Urlaub said several parcels along South Transit Road were eyed and the Hall property was favored because it’s spacious and open enough to accommodate a helipad. Not all of the acreage is being developed, he added; hospital management is considering ways to maintain some existing apple trees and incorporate the fruits in programming and services.
ENH will open, tentatively in mid September, with 10 in-patient rooms — and space to establish 10 more in the future, if that’s warranted, Urlaub said. Ten is Eastern Niagara Hospital’s current daily in-patient average.
“If we open and we’re wildly successful and we have too many patients? Rather than everybody having to transfer, we’ll try to build the other 10 beds,” Urlaub said. “If the need is there we’ll be able to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.