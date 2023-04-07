“Rae Rae’s Rally” is a day on which Raelynn Huber, a 2-year-old who died in a car accident on May 24, 2022, will be remembered by her family for her sweetness and kind energy that didn’t get a chance to grow.
Raelynn’s grandmother, Bernadette Smith, said that she believes the hardest part of grieving her granddaughter’s death is the milestones that cropped up over the past year.
“It’s every milestone since a person has passed away, like Halloween, Christmas, birthdays. and they sneak up on you, and the person is not there, and there’s this feeling of grief,” Smith said.
As May 24, 2023, gets closer, Smith and her family gathered to decide how they should respond.
“We wanted to do something that was like her love,” Smith said. “She was a sweet 2-year-old girl. We said, ‘what can we do in the spirit of that?’”
In the end the family decided to organize a toy drive for Oishei Children’s Hospital.
“We think it’s like her energy,” Smith said.
On the day of the accident, Raelynn’s sister, 1-year-old Everleigh, was transported to Children’s Hospital while Raelynn had to be seen at DeGraff Memorial in North Tonawanda. Smith said the whole family was upset and that was apparent to everyone, including Everleigh.
“They cut the clothes off of the child to find out what that child needs and then 15 people come into the room with machines and needles. It’s a very scary for a one year-old,” Smith said. “After making sure she was OK, I had the job of trying to comfort her. The nurses gave me a couple toys to distract her, and I thought, ‘wow, it’s small and insignificant in the grand scheme of things, but a toy or a game when you’re with a sick child, whether from an accident or just sick? It’s such a way to help them,” Smith said. “That’s why we decided to do this.”
As their grieving over the loss of Raelynn continues, Smith said it’s important for her family to “take control” of the situation and not let the situation control them. Nobody could control what happened on the day Raelynn died, and nothing can change it, she said, but helping other people helps them “change the narrative.”
“We’re not just sad, we’re honoring her legacy, her sweetness and kindness to help other people and that makes us feel good,” she said.
The idea has resonated with many in Niagara County.
In Lockport, toy collection bins are stationed at Fieldstone Country Inn and LaPort’s Pine Restaurant. The daycare center that Raelynn attended, Little Wonders at St. James United Methodist Church, in Niagara Falls, has assisted the toy drive, and so have supporters who read online posts about it and sent toys via freight. A quilting group contributed several handmade quilts.
Anyone who wants to donate is asked to give new, in-the-box toys and games. Stuffed animals and other fabric items should be bagged immediately, so they don’t get dusty. The drive will continue until May 22.
So far, Smith said, the drive has been successful enough that the family “may need a bigger truck!” to ferry it all to Children’s Hospital. The family is considering sharing some of the collection with other hospitals, she added.
For more information, or to arrange a donation, message Smith on Lockportians or Lockport News and Info on Facebook, or email her at drbernadettesmith@gmail.com.
