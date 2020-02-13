Niagara University canceled classes Thursday as college officials say they are dealing with a ransomware attack.
The college issued a statement after notifying students and staff of the situation:
"On Wednesday evening the university discovered that some of its email servers were encrypted by ransomware. University staff are currently working with a third party vendor to understand the nature and scope of the ransomware attack and to ensure that the servers become fully operational as soon as possible.
Law enforcement has been notified and we are cooperating with the investigation.
At this point we have no indication that any personal information has been compromised.
Contrary to reports, Niagara University is not on lock-down."
The college’s website is also currently inaccessible.
