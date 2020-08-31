Free coronavirus tests — featuring results in 15 minutes — are sparking a controversy between state and local public health officials.
The testing, being administered at the YWCA in Lockport and the John Duke Senior Center in the Falls, is being conducted by a specialized New York State Department of Health "SWAT" testing team. The team was sent to the Niagara Region after Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Western New York had experienced a uptick in positive COVID-19 cases and that more testing was necessary.
On Monday, state Health Department officials said Niagara County had shown a positivity rate of 4 percent over the weekend, while all of Western New York showed a roughly 3% positivity rate. A positivity rate of 1% or lower is widely recognized as an indication that COVID infections are being controlled.
But Niagara County Public Health Director Dan Stapleton says the state testing results are misleading because they only include the two rapid test sites. He said test results from 10 county-run test sites, plus the two state sites, show much lower positivity rates.
"Our numbers on Saturday were 0.73 percent positive," Stapleton sad. "And the number Sunday was 1.13 percent (positive)."
Those rates are calculated on the basis of 957 tests administered over the weekend, with 7 reported positive tests.
"Those two (state sites) are not (all of) Niagara County," Stapleton said. "Our trend (of cases) continues to be favorable."
The county health director said despite the divergent numbers, he welcomes the additional and rapid testing sites.
"After a (positive) rapid test, my nurses can meet with the patient and explain isolation and make sure they understand that," Stapleton said. "It's a good service to have here cause you get the results in 15 minutes. We'd love to have it here all the time, but we don't have access to those machines. Only the state does."
Barb McManus, vice president of marketing for Catholic Health Services of Western New York, said about 140 tests a day will be administered at the YWCA, 32 Cottage St., between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. today and Wednesday. Testing began on Monday.
Because so many people want a test, McManus said interested people should first call 1-833-697-8764 to make an appointment.
Lockport is one of eight Western New York communities being provided the free testing this week by New York State, as a direct result of an increase in positive tests reported locally, McManus said.
Catholic Health and Eastern Niagara Hospital have been tapped to provide about a combined 25 staff people per day to help facilitate the state testing. McManus said CH and ENH workers are working as greeters and are taking information from those being tested.
“Governor Cuomo set this up so that testing could be done in secure locations throughout Western New York, where there's been a reported increase in positive cases,” McManus said.
“Our role, the state has asked us to help with staffing — greeters and taking of information.”
Among the staffers assisting on Monday was Carolyn Moore, director of community relations at Eastern Niagara Health System.
“You probably seen because it's been promoted heavily on TV that the state is doing COVID testing this week throughout the state and all across Western New York and they're doing some in Lockport at the YWCA,” Moore said.
“We have quite a few employees assisting. I'm heading out right now to do a shift,” she said.
