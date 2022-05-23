The Niagara County Department of Public Works will host a June 7 public meeting regarding the upcoming road construction project on Rapids and Raymond roads between Dysinger and Tonawanda Creek. Representatives of the engineering firm Erdman Anthony will be on hand to provide details on the project scope and answer residents' questions. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at Lockport Town Hall.
“This is a federal road project that the Niagara County DPW is administering,” Commissioner Garret Meal said. “The purpose of the project is to rehabilitate the pavement to extend its life, improve drainage and address safety related issues. I encourage any interested parties to attend the public meeting to learn more.”
It is expected that construction will begin in May 2023.
