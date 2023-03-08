The Erie Canal lock system has long been a source of excitement and respect. As an example of engineering before there was such a discipline, the system has stood the test of time, and the almost 200-year-old waterway is still utilized for shipping, although recreational boating is much more prevalent now.
While many a boater has been locked through at Lockport, there’s more to the Erie Barge Canal story than just summer outings on the water. In the off-season there is a dedicated maintenance effort on all of the locks.
Shawn Dailey, transportation maintenance engineer with the state Canal Corporation, met with about a dozen stakeholders and other Canal Corporation employees in the area of lock E34 on Tuesday to provide a rare peek at how the locks are maintained each year.
“This section of the canal is drained during the winter. That is so we can do our winter maintenance,” Dailey said at the beginning of the tour. “Typically we begin draining by the beginning of December. It takes about 10 days to get the pool down.”
Dailey distributed hard hats and the tour takers, including state Assembly member Mike Norris and North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec, made their way down the staircase to the bottom of E34, which was emptied of water except for a layer of fallen snow. There, crews were working on various tasks to keep the locks functional during the navigation season.
According to a fact sheet provided by Canal Corporation, its parent, New York Power Authority, invests $140 million in the New York State Canal System each year for its overall operation, maintenance and capital improvements.
“By the time it’s drained it’s usually the end of December, so we don’t get on our winter maintenance work until about January,” Dailey continued. “That only leaves us four months to get it done before watering up at the end of April, beginning of May. During that time we’re working in the worst weather months of the year: January, February, sometimes into March.”
E34 is the eighth Erie Canal lock drained this year. Each of the 57 locks in the system is treated to rehabilitation every 10 years. That involves first isolating the lock with coffer dams, then pumping out the chamber. In the drained section, crews can repair and refurbish all of the working components of the lock which are typically underwater.
Dailey said the Lockport Locks (E34 and E35) are particularly difficult because all of the rehab work has to be done inside the locks. In other locks that are not surrounded by municipal infrastructure — buildings and streets — the gates can be pulled up and out and worked on. In Lockport, there is no open space to place the gates, and that’s why everything has to be done from inside.
“You’ll see the biggest, most difficult portion of the project is access, it’s very tight down there,” Dailey said.
Is it worth it?
Dailey said the locks in Rochester were rehabbed last year, and from tour-takers there, “the feedback we got is they were surprised at the scale of the work we do in the winter.
“They didn’t realize these are full blown construction projects that take months of planning. We started in August getting ready, getting the equipment lined up.
“So I hope everyone walks away with a new appreciation for the work our staff does during the winter.”
