Ray Hubert, director of occupational medicine at Eastern Niagara Hospital, has been appointed the hospital's EMS liaison.
"Ray will utilize his expertise and numerous years of experience as a paramedic to help the hospital enhance its partnerships with local first responders, as we work together to meet the needs of patients across the community,” Anne McCaffrey, ENH president and CEO, said. “Ray has done a great job of building our occupational medicine program and increasing customer satisfaction with local businesses and organizations."
Hubert has been employed at ENH since 2005. He became an EMT in 1979 and has served as a paramedic in the Western New York region since 1982. He currently holds the role of second assistant chief for Tri-Community Ambulance. He also serves as a certified instructor coordinator for the EMT program at Niagara County Community College.
In his capacity as EMS liaison, Hubert will be available to all EMS personnel in the hospital's service area to answer questions, provide updates on hospital services and facilitate training, according to McCaffrey.
“I am confident that Ray’s dedication and experience in the EMS field, accompanied by his knowledge of the health care industry, will serve us well as we strive to meet the emergency medical needs in our region," she said. "This is another example of Eastern Niagara Hospital’s ongoing commitment to the community and coordinated efforts with EMS providers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.