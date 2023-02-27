Shaylynn Upton has had some problems getting to school this past year. The 9-year-old said that since her father died from COVID-19, she’s been afraid to leave her sister, who is sick sometimes.
She’s not the only one who has a hard time getting to school every day, according to Roy B. Kelley Elementary Principal Heather Walton.
“We have to educate parents that it’s a priority and a requirement by law to come to school,” Walton said.
Walton said attendance has dropped at RBK and she’s not sure why, exactly. She does sympathize with parents of elementary students who cannot provide transportation to the school, she said. The up to 1-mile walk for a kindergartener or first-grader, through a high-drug, high-crime area along High Street, is a risk some parents don’t want to take.
“That’s why we’re trying to make it a (Child Safety) Zone and get buses out to all these kids,” Walton said.
It’s up to the Lockport school board whether to put a proposition on the May school ballot calling for one or more Child Safety zones in the city. The board hasn’t decided yet whether to do so. The zone affecting RBK is bounded by High, South Transit, Walnut and Erie streets, and the cost of running two additional school buses in the zone, to transport students of all ages to their school, is an estimated $164,000 a year.
Meanwhile, elementary school staff have founded the RBK Walking Club with the thought that there’s safety in numbers.
School social worker Shae Owens starts her day walking 1 mile into the “zone,” along High Street to Waterman Street. She carries a sign and meets a group of students at 8:45 a.m., and they all walk to school together.
“It’s a voluntary program on Tuesday and Thursday mornings to walk in a group and come to school,” Owens said. Participating students sometimes receive special prizes, and when the weather gets better the group will walk home together after school, she said.
Owens said that Shaylynn Upton and another student, 8-year-old Katherine Denninger, have been great help as “captains” of the walk, making sure younger students stay away from the streets, where vehicles may be passing by.
Shaylynn said sometimes she still has trouble remembering that every week, she had to get up on time to meet the group, but she is having “fun.”
“I love it,” Katherine added.
Currently five students are members of the RBK Walking Club, which was founded last year. Walton, the principal, acknowledged the club hasn’t been well promoted and she’s hoping that changes.
“We want our kids to be safe,” she said. “However, we want them also to be safely in school.”
