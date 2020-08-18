REACHING OUT FOR REMOTE LEARNING

Who would have thought a year ago that hopping in a van and stopping by various city neighborhoods talking to parents would be one of the most important teaching tools available to the community?
Several Lockport City School District administrators are going to be doing exactly that, beginning next week, in a hands-on effort to give in-person answers and instructions to questions regarding remote learning, which will become an important part of this year's curriculum, due to the deadly COVID-19 Pandemic
Having problems logging on to the district's remote learning websites? Don't have the equipment to do it? You've got tools, but you just don't know how to do it?
North Park principal Dr. Bernadette Smith and Roy B. Kelley principal Heather Walton are among those spearheading an effort to not only get you those answers, but bring them directly to you.
“This came about in the spring, when we had to, all of a sudden, end in-person school and do virtual school,” Dr. Smith said.
“It was then that we realized there were so many barriers in the way of families successfully completing school that way. One of them — a very significant one — is that the students, either the guardian, parent or whoever is taking care of them during the day, doesn't have any knowledge how to use any of the new technology, so they can't support their kids. We were brainstorming one day on how we could help our parents and guardians and take that one little barrier away and we came up the idea of going out with our district techmobile.”
The LCSD “Techmobile” is a utility van that features a Lions logo on it. While it used to serve mainly as a means of bringing technology to a variety of neighborhoods with fun activities, it has been used since the state shutdown last March as means of delivering school breakfasts and lunches throughout the district to those families who rely on them.
Administrators will rise in the van out to seven different locations throughout the city and Town of Lockport on Aug. 24th, 26th and 28th (Monday, Wednesday and Friday next week). The locations and times you will find them are as follows:
• Lockport Town Hall, Robinson & Beattie (9:15-9:45 a.m.)
• The Woodlands, South Transit Road (10-10:30 a.m.)
• South Towns Apartments, Sweetwood Drive (10:45-11:15 a.m.)
• Affinity Foxwood Apartments, Ruhlmann Road (11:30 a.m.-Noon)
• Lockport Housing Authority, Michigan St. (12:15-12:45 p.m.)
• Lockport Housing Authority, Garden St. (1-1:30 p.m.)
• Church at Pine & Genesee streets (1:45-2:15 p.m.)
Parents/guardians are asked to bring their child's device (ipad, chroebook or laptop) with them.
Restrictions include everyone following social distancing rules, including the mandated wearing of a mask. No more than 25 people will be allowed in a group.
“Accessibility is really an issue and the knowledge of how to go about it,” Mrs. Walton said.
“Dr. Smith has been very instrumental in trying to get Spectrum to work with us. We'll try to link them up to social workers or other people who can help them to get the materials that their child will need. We're not out there to judge anyone. We just want them to be comfortable and confident that they can educate heir child. It's a partnership, really.”
For more information on this program, contact your child's school principal.
If you do not have internet access to meet online academic requirements, call 478-4845 and leave a message with a call back number for assistance.
Follow veteran US&J reporter John D'Onofrio
