Since November, Lock City Books owner Holly Edwards has been keeping cats at her bookstore as part of its “Read-with-Rescues” program. The cats were provided to the store by the animal rescue organizations Cat-by-Cat Inc., and Standing Together Animal Rescue Service Inc, and interested patrons were even able to adopt them. Up to two cats were staying at Lock City Books at a given time. However, two weeks ago, Edwards had to send them away after being informed that keeping cats at her store was a violation of her building’s zoning codes.
Edwards had decided to renovate the kennel area where the cats were staying at the front of the store, so that it can be a little window-facing room for the cats. After submitting their construction plan, they were informed by Lockport Chief Building Inspector Jason Dool that the building wasn’t zoned to permit cat adoptions.
“When we submitted plans for the construction project, and they saw we were putting a cat adoption room in, we were notified by them that cats were not allowed unless we had a special use permit,” Edwards said.
Edwards is now seeking the permit from the City of Lockport to allow for the store to keep animals on the property. This way the store can continue housing cats. While the new cat room has already been completed, they are hoping that they will be able to get the permit approved so they can actually use it.
“The cats are back at the rescue for now,” Edwards said. “and we’re going to go before the Lockport Planning Board on Sept. 12 for them to vote on the special use permit request.”
While the cats were still there, children who visited the store were encouraged to read to the cats as a way of getting them accustomed to being around different people. Since the store started doing this, they have helped to get 16 cats adopted. Photos of several of the cats they helped to get adopted have been displayed on the wall behind the register.
“It really benefits everybody,” Edwards said. “The kids who read to the cats get a lot of joy out of it, families that are made from the adoptions, and the cats getting the one on one attention when they would otherwise be in a crowded rescue.”
Edwards said that this concept was partially inspired by an event they had in March of 2020 in conjunction with Wee Fit Gym for Kids, where they had a story time with a dog. During which, the children’s book “If you give a Dog A Doughnut’’ was read by a visiting officer from the Niagara SPCA who brought a rescue dog with him, and then spoke to children about dog care.
“I’ve seen some animal shelters that have had kids come in to read to their dogs,” said Edwards. “I thought it was a fun idea to do something like that to promote literacy in Lockport.”
While she does like dogs, Edwards being a cat lover herself wanted to keep cats at the store instead, believing that they would require lower maintenance.
In the lead up to her appointment on Sept. 12, Edwards has been emphasizing the prior success and popularity of the cats who were staying at Lock City Books as a way of making her case to the Planning Board. She has also created a change.org petition for interested people to voice their enthusiasm and support for the store’s keeping of cats, and it currently has over 1,000 signatures.
Based on the responses so far, Edwards is optimistic that she will have the chance to keep these cats in her store, and continue to help them find homes. Assuming she does get the permit approved, she hopes to get cats back in the store as soon as possible.
“It feels a little weird opening the shop without any cats here,” Edwards said. “So we hope to get them back as soon as possible.”
