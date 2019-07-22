Blueberry season starts in July. Whether you want to pick blueberries yourself, visit a farmers market or find them in a local store, mark your calendar for mid-July to mid -August for the main season. As always, farmers partner with Mother Nature, so a bit earlier, a bit later, but it is a short summer season.
Blueberries are native to North America. Native Americans ate them fresh, dried them for winter, made a juice from them as a cough syrup, and used the leaves to make tea. Fresh fruit could also be used as dye for clothing.
There are about 700 acres of blueberries planted in New York. They yield about 2 million pounds of blueberries. When the states are ranked by production, New York is ninth in blueberry harvesting.
Blueberries grow on bushes, usually planted in rows. Some home gardeners have success planting blueberries in pots. That is because blueberries need well drained soil and a steady water supply. When a farmer plants a field of blueberries, he or she will get a crop in a couple of years. However, full production can take up to eight years.
As with all of agriculture, blueberry farmers are always looking to improve their methods. Many work with Cornell Cooperative Extension for information. Most are members of the New York Berry Growers Association. Like other businesses, they hold workshops (usually in the winter!), receive newsletters and updates, and communicate with each other to bring the best product possible to the consumer.
Because most blueberries go to use as fresh fruit, they are handpicked. That is about 95% of the crop. The other 5% is processed into jams, pies, wine and other uses.
If you'd like to pick your own blueberries, check out the PickYourOwn.org website. Scroll to Niagara County and see the plethora of options for picking blueberries and other summer fruits.
Margo Sue Bittner, a.k.a. Aggie Culture, has been involved in Niagara County agriculture for 40 years. She’s had experience in dairy farming, fruit production and wine agri-tourism. Ask her any question about local agriculture and if she doesn’t know the answer herself, she knows who to get it from. Email AggieCultureNiagara@gmail.com.
