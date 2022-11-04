In another six months, citizens will need a REAL ID to board any domestic flights, enter a military base and access certain federal facilities, Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski advised this week.
“The (federal) REAL ID requirement was supposed to take effect on October 1, 2020 but was postponed several times due the pandemic. However, it appears almost certain there will be no further delays and you will have to have a REAL ID to board any flight in the United States,” Jastrzemski said.
New York’s REAL ID license, Enhanced Driver’s license and a passport all meet the federal requirements. Citizens will still need a passport to fly to other countries.
“I often urge people to strongly consider getting a passport since it will cover domestic flights, trips to Canada and any other international travel," Jastrzemski said. "While it costs a little more than the New York State Real ID and Enhanced licenses, it is good for 10 years and will meet every one of your travel needs.”
To learn more about the different ID options, visit https://dmv.ny.gov.
For passport requirements, go to https://tinyurl.com/cnvjzwkp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.