'Real Talk' with a Wilson High School graduate and sportcaster

Tom Baia has loved sports from an early age. As a part of his experience at the Wilson Central School District, Baia was asked to interview some of the coaches of his school’s athletic department.
He also has his own YouTube channel at “Real Talk with Thomas Baia” where he handles athletes from the area with questions regarding their plans after high school and their love for the game.
Anyone watching these collaborations can see Tom is into sports and sports are loving him back. In the fall, he’s going to St. Bonaventure for sports media where he hopes to measure up to some of his idols, including Adrian Wojnarowski, nicknamed Woj, who graduated the school before going on to ESPN.
“My athletic director, Mr. (Jeff) Roth approached me and said that Wilson was lacking in a way on social media,” Baia said. “It rules the world in some way, and we got behind in that. He asked me if I wanted to start a YouTube page where I would interview athletes and coaches and I said, ‘Absolutely! I’d love to do it.’ “
It started with the football season and went into winter sports, as well, but then COVID-19 hit, but there was no stopping Baia.
“About as long as I can I remember it, when I was seven years old, I either wanted to be the short-stop for the New York Yankees or I wanted to be their broadcaster,” he said. “But you get to about 12 or 12 and one of those dreams kind of died, but the other one is still very much alive. I realized if I can’t play short-stop for a baseball team or any position, I can still be their broadcaster and still be involved.”
“I’ve always loved sports, playing sports, talking about sports, reading about sports,” he continued. “When I found there was a job where you can show up and research about sports and talk about the game with a hall of famer next to you … I can’t imagine doing anything else.”
Like his classmates of 2020, 88 other students, Baia missed prom, a graduation and, of course, spring sports. One of the alternatives the community provided is a Senior’s Week where videos will be released every day featuring members of the same class, starting on Monday on the district’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
“I told myself, I’m never going to complain about school again, because now all I want to do is go back to school,” Baia said and laughed. “I’ve kept in touch with a few kids, we have a big group chat that we all talk in. …. It’s exciting to pursue the next chapter of your life, but also it’s sad you’re leaving behind a great community and people you’ve known for at least 10 years of your life.”
Baia credits his parents for bringing the game to him.
“My dad, he instilled it into me,” he said. “There’s a video, where I was two or three years old, literally saying the New York Yankees starting line-up. It was there on in. I always loved, when we were driving to where ever, he’d always turn on Sabres game and we’d listen to Rick Jeanneret.”
Baia described himself as a Wester New York kid, and what that means to him.
“You walk down the street and you see someone with a Bills hat, a Sabres hat, a Buffalo shirt and you already have something in common, you already can start talking to them,” Baia said. “Countless times you run into a complete stranger and you just start talking to them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.