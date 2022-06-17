Rebranding, rerouting planned for county bus system 

After more than a decade without any significant changes, the county bus system is being overhauled.
Niagara County Rural Transportation is underutilized and often has low ridership, data shows. The bulk of funds for the bus service come from the state and federal governments; fares make up less than 5% of the system’s operating revenue.
The service is run by the county Department of Public Works and Commissioner Garret Meal says some needed improvements, including more expansive service, are on the way.
“We’ve been investigating ways to improve ridership,” said Meal. “At the same time, we’ve had some people speak up at legislature meetings over the past few years about the need to have better public transportation for work and other needs.”
The new route plans will add more frequency to common routes that will have less overlap with the NFTA Metro system.
“This will allow us to have a more consistent bus route, where a bus will be able to go down that route several times a day, and provide much more predictability of when services will be available,” said Meal.
In addition, the service will provide coverage to Somerset and Barker for the first time.
To raise public awareness of the county bus system, rebranding is underway. The name is being changed to Connect Niagara, which, Meal believes, should dispel any notions about the bus service being for rural areas of the county only.
“The name ‘Niagara County Rural Transportation’ kind of indicates that it’s a rural service, which isn’t entirely true. It’s a service for all of Niagara County,” said Meal. “Choosing a name that will speak out to the entire county, I think will better reflect our service.”
Other planned improvements are: free transfers from one route to another, fare reciprocity with the NFTA Metro system, a Connect Niagara smartphone app to make fare payment easier, and monthly fare plans that would cost riders less over the long term.
Amidst these changes, DPW does not plan to increase bus fares, Meal said.
He emphasized that while DPW is hoping to implement these changes by the end of the year, there are still things that need to be done such as finding a graphic designer to help with the Connect Niagara rebranding, as well as gaining input from the community on the new routes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.