Receiving to give

Chelsea Leathers painted a word-picture in the letter she sent to friends and family asking for something simple: Water.
“I want you to imagine with me a dusty, dry bright day where every little task takes energy from you. You look up at the scorching sun as your body aches for water,” Leathers wrote. “Your community doesn’t have a well nearby, so you trek to the nearest source of water which is smelly, muddy and buzzing with flies. You hope that this is enough to satisfy your thirst, not only for yourself, but also for your little ones. They’re parched, too, and you long to meet their need of water.”
Leathers is turning 30 years old on August 13 and she’s grateful for the life she’s led. A teacher of English as a Second Language, she was able to travel extensively in Asia during her 20s. As a twenty-something, she said, she felt sure that nothing could go wrong, but 30 is the age at which “you’re supposed to have your act together.”
To that point, she decided to enter her 30s by raising money for the organization charity: water, which has built wells in 29 countries on three continents, Africa, Asia and Central America.
“I want to live with purpose and originality,” Leathers said. “I want to reflect on this when I’m older and remember why I did this.”
A mother of three, Stella, Abe and Asher, Leathers and her husband, David, reside in Newfane where she runs a small online business.
She says it costs between $10,000 and $25,000 to complete a water project. This includes drilled wells, piped systems, spring projections, rain catchments, bio-sand filters and rehabilitations.
While Leathers can’t do it alone, she thought that if she asked 30 people for $30 each for her 30th birthday, she could contribute to something that she feels strongly about.
“You have heard of neighboring communities that have received new wells filled with clean, sanitary, bug-less water and you know it has changed their lives. You ache for a well of your own in your community. You understand that it will impact your life and the lives of others,” she wrote in her letter to family and friends.
To learn more or donate, go to: https://www.charitywater.org/chelsea-leathers/30-for-chelsea-s-30th-birthday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.