With a weekend forecast featuring moderate temperatures and no rain, Lewiston Kiwanis Club is expecting a record crowd for the 62nd annual Niagara County Peach Festival.
The festival opens today and runs through Sunday night at Academy Park on Center Street.
This year the Peach Festival is expected to serve more than seven tons of locally harvested peaches along with fresh shortcake made by DiCamillo Bakery. The peaches are grown at Bittner-Singer Farms in Appleton.
In all there will be 27 food vendors serving a wide variety of American and ethnic cuisine.
Weekend highlights include:
• TODAY: Opening ceremonies will take place at 5:20 p.m. with a cheerleading competition set to begin at 5:30 p.m. featuring local units from youth football and area cheering squads. The band Rusty Nickel will take the stage at 8:30 p.m.
• SATURDAY: The 40th annual Peach Festival 5K Run will be held in the morning along with the Peach Festival Parade at 11 a.m. on Center Street. The parade will feature more than 100 units and 13 marching bands. The Peach Blossom and Peach Fuzz contests will take place at 1 and 3 p.m. respectively. Peach Queen contestants will conduct a fashion show at 6 p.m. and a “Tribute to Elvis with Terry Buchwald" begins at 8 p.m.
• SUNDAY: A dance showcase will be held at noon. Everyday People will play at 4 p.m. and the finals for the Peach Queen Pageant kick off at 8 p.m.
The first Peach Festival was held in 1958 and since then the Kiwanis Club of Lewiston has contributed more than $1.3 million to more than 40 area charities and organizations.
For more information, go to www.lewistonpeachfestival.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.