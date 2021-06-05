Recovered stolen Corvette being auctioned by state

The New York State Office of General Services has added a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette to the list of items the public can bid on at a surplus vehicle, highway equipment, and miscellaneous property auction scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The auction of vehicles and other items at the Harriman State Office Building Campus in Albany will be conducted online, and people must register at www.scottperryco.hibid.com to bid.
The 2015 Chevrolet Corvette with 31,120 miles on the odometer has a 6.2-liter, V8 8-speed engine with a GM 8L90 automatic transmission. The car has a 1LT, Stingray trim and comes equipped with a Bose audio system, 8-inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, a removable top, mid-engine rear-wheel drive, and dual exhaust.
DMV investigators recovered the stolen Corvette with altered vehicle ID numbers. A replacement VIN was issued by New York state, and the vehicle was re-titled with a rebuilt salvage title.
The Tuesday auction will also include several surplus New York State Police vehicles, including Dodge Chargers and Chevrolet Tahoes, semi-trailers, five 5,629-gallon liquid fuel tanks, highway message boards, dump trucks, a stump grinder, and other assorted cars, trucks, trailers, and ATVs.
This isn’t the first OGS auction to feature a high-end vehicle. It has auctioned several other seized luxury cars in recent years, including a 2017 Bentley Flying Spur W12 S, a 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo Nera, a 2013 Mercedes G63, a 2012 Porsche Cayenne, and a 2012 Audi A7.
For a listing of other New York state auctions to be held throughout the state later this year, go to ogs.ny.gov/nysstore. For information on specific items and terms of sale, please visit www.ogs.ny.gov, email state.surplus@ogs.ny.gov, or call (518) 457-6335.
