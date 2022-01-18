NEWFANE — American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Newfane town hall on January 24th from 1 to 6 p.m. While not required, it is advised that donors make an appointment by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or visiting RedCrossBlood.org. ID is required for donors. Donors throughout the month of January will be automatically entered to win tickets to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles or a home theater package.
Red Cross blood drive set in Newfane
