Members of the American Red Cross of Western New York Service to the Armed Forces committee honored the sacrifice of military veterans who lost their lives during World War I, by planting flowers Saturday at 82 gravesites at Riverdale Cemetery in Lewiston.
The gravesites which surround an American Red Cross monument were purchased by the former Niagara Falls chapter for unclaimed veterans of World War I in January 1919.
An inscription on the monument reads: “In memory of those who gave their lives and of those who served and fought in the great world’s war, 1914-1918. That democracy might live and peace and justice reign.”
More than half a dozen Service to the Armed Forces volunteers turned out this Memorial Day weekend to honor their sacrifice by cleaning up the sites and planting flowers in their memory.
“The ability to work with and support our veterans and their families every day is such meaningful work,” said Lisa Taibi, Service to the Armed Forces & International Services regional program manager. “Being able to honor the memory of those veterans who are no longer with us is a heartfelt opportunity for which we are deeply grateful. It is our honor to plant flowers and place an American flag for each and every one of these brave soldiers in recognition of their sacrifice this Memorial Day.”
The Service to the Armed Forces committee is a group of dedicated volunteers who help to support members of the military, veterans and their families. From home comfort kits and volunteering at local VA hospitals, to supporting military families during life’s emergencies the Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces helps members of the military, veterans and their families to prepare for, cope with and respond to the challenges of military service.
In the last year, Service to the Armed Forces offered critical assistance to more than 1,400 individuals, provided support in 457 emergency communication cases and distributed more than $63,000 in funds to support military members and their families right here in Western New York. To learn more visit: https://www.redcross.org/about-us/our-work/military-families.html.
